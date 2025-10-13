AI-generated videos of immigrant takeovers in Europe go viral

AI videos can boost harmful stereotypes, radicalization

A video called "London in 2050," posted by British far-right figure Tommy Robinson in June 2025, has already pulled in over 500,000 views. Similar AI-made videos about New York, Milan, and Brussels have also gone viral.

Experts warn that these posts can boost harmful stereotypes and radicalization—especially on platforms like TikTok and X—while fueling conspiracy theories like the so-called "great replacement."

The rise of these AI tools has people worried about their real impact on how we see each other and live together.