AI-generated videos of immigrant takeovers in Europe go viral
AI-powered videos showing European cities like London and Milan as "taken over" by immigrants are being used by far-right leaders to push racist ideas online.
These clips feature famous landmarks altered with things like Arabic signs or ruined buildings, falsely suggesting locals are being replaced.
Even with some safeguards, chatbots are still making it easy to create and spread this kind of content.
AI videos can boost harmful stereotypes, radicalization
A video called "London in 2050," posted by British far-right figure Tommy Robinson in June 2025, has already pulled in over 500,000 views. Similar AI-made videos about New York, Milan, and Brussels have also gone viral.
Experts warn that these posts can boost harmful stereotypes and radicalization—especially on platforms like TikTok and X—while fueling conspiracy theories like the so-called "great replacement."
The rise of these AI tools has people worried about their real impact on how we see each other and live together.