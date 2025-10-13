Next Article
Apple to ditch Vision Pro headset, focus on smart glasses
Technology
Apple is shifting gears from the Vision Air to focus on smart glasses, says analyst Mark Gurman.
These new glasses will support both AR and VR, with two versions: one that connects to your iPhone (no display) and another with its own built-in display.
Apple's move is aimed at competing with Meta in the AR/VR space.
Timeline for the new glasses
The non-display version is expected to arrive in late 2026, followed by the display model in 2027.
Both could pack features like health tracking and advanced voice controls.
As launch gets closer, expect more leaks and buzz—Apple is aiming to compete more directly in the AR/VR market.