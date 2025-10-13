GalaxEye's Drishti satellite to redefine Earth observation with dual sensors
GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based space startup, is scheduled to launch Mission Drishti in the first quarter of 2026—the world's first Earth observation satellite that combines both optical and radar sensors.
At 160kg, it'll be India's largest privately-built satellite and aims to deliver clear, detailed images for everything from disaster response to agriculture, no matter the weather or time of day.
SyncFusion tech merges data streams for AI-ready images
This satellite brings together synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and optical sensors on a single platform—a global first.
With its SyncFusion tech merging these data streams, it creates AI-ready images for advanced analysis.
The team has already validated its tech with over 500 drone flights, so it's not just theory—it works.
Future plans include a constellation of satellites and defense markets
GalaxEye plans to launch a whole constellation of eight to 10 satellites over the next four years.
They're also working on an even sharper satellite (0.5m resolution) for late 2026 or early 2027 and are eyeing international defense markets as their next big step.