GalaxEye's Drishti satellite to redefine Earth observation with dual sensors Technology Oct 13, 2025

GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based space startup, is scheduled to launch Mission Drishti in the first quarter of 2026—the world's first Earth observation satellite that combines both optical and radar sensors.

At 160kg, it'll be India's largest privately-built satellite and aims to deliver clear, detailed images for everything from disaster response to agriculture, no matter the weather or time of day.