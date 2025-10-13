Next Article
Punjabi University develops non-invasive skin cancer detection method
Technology
Researchers at Punjabi University have come up with a non-invasive method to detect skin cancer early—no surgery needed.
Their system uses smart imaging and deep learning to tell the difference between harmless and dangerous skin spots, which could mean fewer people needing biopsies.
Technique achieved over 99% accuracy on major test datasets
Led by Dr. Shelly and supervised by Dr. Bal Krishan, the team's technique achieved over 99% accuracy on major test datasets.
The process combines shape, color, and texture analysis for better results, helping doctors make quicker calls on what's serious—making early detection easier for everyone.