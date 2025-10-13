Coral reefs, Amazon rainforest at risk from climate change
A major 2025 report from 160+ scientists says we're hitting climate tipping points sooner than expected—putting coral reefs and the Amazon at real risk if global warming goes above 1.5°C.
The safe temperature limits for these ecosystems may be even lower than we thought.
Earth has warmed by about 1.3-1.4°C since preindustrial times, leading to marine heatwaves that have bleached 84% of coral reefs (which support a quarter of ocean life).
The Atlantic circulation is now at risk of permanent change.
Current climate policies could push us to a worrying 3.1°C increase this century, making things worse.
The scientists urge immediate action to cut emissions and avoid crossing these dangerous lines.
Lead author Tim Lenton hopes the upcoming COP30 climate summit sparks stronger commitments, saying positive action can still tip us toward a safer future for people and nature alike.