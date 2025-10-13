Why India is building a new research station in Antarctica
India just got the green signal to build "Maitri II," a brand-new research station in eastern Antarctica, set to open by January 2029.
This upgraded base will replace the old Maitri station, built in 1988 and operational since 1989, and can host about 90 scientists.
With better infrastructure, eco-friendly power from solar and wind, and smart tech for nonstop data—even when no one's around—Maitri II is designed for serious science.
New station will help India tackle climate change
Maitri II isn't just about a cool new building—it's all about tackling climate change, studying glaciers, biodiversity, and how life survives in extreme cold.
The project will stick to strict environmental rules: prefabricated materials are shipped via South Africa, construction only happens during Antarctic summers (October-March), and every step follows global treaty guidelines.
With a budget of ₹2,000 crore over seven years, India is making sure its Antarctic research stays world-class—and future-focused.