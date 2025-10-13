Why India is building a new research station in Antarctica Technology Oct 13, 2025

India just got the green signal to build "Maitri II," a brand-new research station in eastern Antarctica, set to open by January 2029.

This upgraded base will replace the old Maitri station, built in 1988 and operational since 1989, and can host about 90 scientists.

With better infrastructure, eco-friendly power from solar and wind, and smart tech for nonstop data—even when no one's around—Maitri II is designed for serious science.