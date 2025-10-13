New drug combo could help people lose weight
A recent trial found that pairing two drugs—nimacimab and semaglutide—helped overweight and obese adults lose more weight than using semaglutide (a popular GLP-1 drug) by itself.
On average, people on the combo lost 13.2% of their body weight in 26 weeks, compared to 10.25% with just semaglutide.
Combo helped people lose more fat than muscle
All participants taking both drugs lost at least 5% of their body weight, while only 85% hit that mark with semaglutide alone.
The combo also helped people shed more fat than muscle, which is a big win for healthy weight loss.
No extra side effects
Good news: adding nimacimab didn't cause extra stomach or mental side effects—something earlier CB1 blockers struggled with.
Most people who stopped treatment were actually in the placebo group.
Participants are continuing in a longer extension study, with results expected in early 2026.
Further studies are being considered.