New drug combo could help people lose weight Technology Oct 13, 2025

A recent trial found that pairing two drugs—nimacimab and semaglutide—helped overweight and obese adults lose more weight than using semaglutide (a popular GLP-1 drug) by itself.

On average, people on the combo lost 13.2% of their body weight in 26 weeks, compared to 10.25% with just semaglutide.