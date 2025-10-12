Next Article
Microbes frozen for 40,000 years revived: What it means
Technology
Scientists just brought back to life microbes that were frozen in Alaskan permafrost for as long as 40,000 years.
This experiment shows how melting Arctic ground can set off a chain reaction—releasing greenhouse gasses and affecting our climate.
The big takeaway
Researchers dug deep into the Alaskan permafrost and warmed up samples to mimic hotter Arctic summers.
At first, these ancient microbes barely grew, but after six months they suddenly multiplied fast.
The big takeaway? As the planet warms and permafrost thaws for longer stretches, these reawakened microbes could pump more greenhouse gasses into the air, making climate change even harder to predict.