Microbes frozen for 40,000 years revived: What it means

The big takeaway

Researchers dug deep into the Alaskan permafrost and warmed up samples to mimic hotter Arctic summers.

At first, these ancient microbes barely grew, but after six months they suddenly multiplied fast.

The big takeaway? As the planet warms and permafrost thaws for longer stretches, these reawakened microbes could pump more greenhouse gasses into the air, making climate change even harder to predict.