Indian Railways to use Mappls app for better travel experience

Indian Railways is teaming up with Mappls, a homegrown navigation app, to enhance train journeys with advanced technology. Announced by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this week, the partnership will be formalized through an agreement with MapmyIndia, the company behind Mappls.

App offers 3D maps, real-time alerts, and trip cost estimates Mappls brings 3D maps of bridges and underpasses, real-time alerts for speed limits and accident zones, plus trip cost estimates that include fuel and tolls.

It even helps you navigate inside multi-storey buildings, such as shopping complexes and offices.

Mappls integrates India Post's DIGIPIN digital address system Mappls integrates India Post's DIGIPIN digital address system (built with IIT Hyderabad and ISRO) and is already used by several government departments.

Its data stays within India, supporting the country's push for tech self-reliance.