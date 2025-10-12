Hyderabad gets India's 1st semiconductor innovation museum

Museum to host demo days, networking events

The museum is open to everyone and features AI-powered humanoid robots, India's first homegrown AI chip, and some seriously futuristic displays.

There are also plans for monthly demo days and networking events to connect startups with investors.

Plus, the 30-day Innovation Residency lets startups and researchers show off new ideas every month—helping build a collaborative space where global innovators, academia, and investors can all connect.