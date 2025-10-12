Hyderabad gets India's 1st semiconductor innovation museum
Hyderabad now has its own Semiconductor Innovation Museum, launched by T-Chip to spotlight India's progress in chip tech and make the city a real hotspot for semiconductor innovation.
The opening saw big names like former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Telangana's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vakiti Srihari show their support.
Museum to host demo days, networking events
The museum is open to everyone and features AI-powered humanoid robots, India's first homegrown AI chip, and some seriously futuristic displays.
There are also plans for monthly demo days and networking events to connect startups with investors.
Plus, the 30-day Innovation Residency lets startups and researchers show off new ideas every month—helping build a collaborative space where global innovators, academia, and investors can all connect.