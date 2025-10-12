'Rocket Dreams': Book on Musk, Bezos's race to the moon

Davenport breaks down Musk's fast, risk-taking style at SpaceX versus Bezos's careful approach at Blue Origin with rockets like New Glenn. Both are racing to be a big part of NASA 's Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the Moon this decade.

What else is covered in the book

The book also digs into how government contracts, shifting policies, and even China's lunar ambitions shape this new space race.

With insider stories about technical hurdles, bold moves, and personal clashes, Davenport gives a real sense of how these two billionaires are shaping humanity's next steps beyond Earth.