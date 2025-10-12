India gets 1st AI Center of Excellence for public good

TechBharat AI Fellowship

At the heart of this center is the TechBharat AI Fellowship, starting October 2025.

Each year, over 80 fellows and 100 interns will join a hands-on 120-day program, working directly with government teams to tackle real challenges.

With support from Google Cloud's tech and mentors, fellows will also dive into national hackathons—gaining practical experience while pushing for responsible and ethical use of AI across India.