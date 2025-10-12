Next Article
India gets 1st AI Center of Excellence for public good
Technology
India just got its first AI Centre of Excellence for Public Good, launched by Google Cloud India and TechBharat Research Foundation in Visakhapatnam.
The goal? Use AI to help solve real public sector problems—think disaster response, education, and governance—all as part of the bigger IndiaAI Mission.
TechBharat AI Fellowship
At the heart of this center is the TechBharat AI Fellowship, starting October 2025.
Each year, over 80 fellows and 100 interns will join a hands-on 120-day program, working directly with government teams to tackle real challenges.
With support from Google Cloud's tech and mentors, fellows will also dive into national hackathons—gaining practical experience while pushing for responsible and ethical use of AI across India.