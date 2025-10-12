India to introduce voluntary AI safety framework

India is about to roll out a voluntary AI governance framework that puts innovation and inclusivity front and center. Crafted by a government subcommittee led by the Principal Scientific Adviser, this guide aims to protect against deepfakes, hold platforms accountable for harmful content, and keep India in sync with global safety standards for high-risk AI.

Framework to act as a guide Instead of strict rules, this framework will act as a roadmap for responsible AI use.

It's launching alongside other digital policies like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, showing India wants tech growth without losing sight of safety and ethics.

India is building its own large language models With ₹10,300 crore set aside under the India AI Mission, the country is building its own large language models, scaling up with 38,000+ GPUs and over 500 data labs.

The new AI Safety Institute will work on reducing bias and making sure everyone gets a fair shot at benefiting from AI.