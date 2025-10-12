India to introduce voluntary AI safety framework
India is about to roll out a voluntary AI governance framework that puts innovation and inclusivity front and center.
Crafted by a government subcommittee led by the Principal Scientific Adviser, this guide aims to protect against deepfakes, hold platforms accountable for harmful content, and keep India in sync with global safety standards for high-risk AI.
Framework to act as a guide
Instead of strict rules, this framework will act as a roadmap for responsible AI use.
It's launching alongside other digital policies like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, showing India wants tech growth without losing sight of safety and ethics.
India is building its own large language models
With ₹10,300 crore set aside under the India AI Mission, the country is building its own large language models, scaling up with 38,000+ GPUs and over 500 data labs.
The new AI Safety Institute will work on reducing bias and making sure everyone gets a fair shot at benefiting from AI.
Initiatives like IndiaAI Startups Global are helping homegrown startups build world-class AI tools.
By focusing on inclusive training data, the government wants to make sure these advances reach all corners of society—and put India on the map as a leader in trustworthy and accessible AI.