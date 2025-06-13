Meet Meo: 'AI girlfriend' that can flirt and get jealous
What's the story
A new artificial intelligence (AI) companion called Meo has been launched by start-up Meta Loop.
The controversial product was unveiled at London Tech Week and is being marketed as an "AI girlfriend."
Its main purpose is to provide emotional support and help with loneliness.
However, its hyper-realistic traits, including the ability to feel jealousy, have raised concerns among experts.
Personalization features
How does Meo work?
Meo can be accessed through the 'My Meo' chat app. The AI companion creates a unique backstory and a customizable personality for each user.
Meta Loop founder Hao Jiang said, "With AI, you can control loyalty. They don't cheat. Sometimes... they flirt, but only if you want them to."
This means users have a say in how loyal or flirtatious their AI partner is.
AI characteristics
The avatar is that of a conventionally attractive woman
Meo's avatar is that of a conventionally attractive woman with blonde hair, big eyes, and exaggerated physical features.
The AI can also be programmed to respond emotionally in ways that are usually expected from human partners.
This hyper-realism has sparked a debate about the ethical implications of such advanced AI technology in personal relationships.
Ethical implications
Can AI truly meet emotional needs?
One of Meo's features, jealousy, has raised alarms among mental health professionals.
In a promotional video, AI is heard saying: "You're my one and only, don't even think about trying other AIs."
Dr. Nicole Nasr, a therapist who commented on the launch, questioned whether such technology can truly meet human emotional needs.
She said, "But if your idea of companionship is something that just sits next to you and mimics human traits, your need is not going to be filled."
Potential risks
Concerns about normalization of toxic behavior
Critics have warned that AI models like Meo could normalize toxic behavior, especially when they can be programmed to be submissive and overly loyal.
There are fears that users might project unhealthy relationship dynamics onto these digital entities or, worse, avoid real human connection altogether.
Some campaigners have even warned that developments like Meo could contribute to the 'replacement' of women in certain emotional or intimate roles.
Company perspective
Is AI companionship the answer to human loneliness?
Despite the criticism, Meta Loop insists that Meo is a tool designed to combat loneliness in an increasingly disconnected world.
The company sees its AI companion as a solution for those who feel isolated.
However, as the line between human interaction and artificial intimacy continues to blur, many are left wondering whether AI companionship offers comfort or deepens loneliness.