AI godfather warns Claude could replace Indian engineers
Yoshua Bengio, a major name in AI, just sounded the alarm for India—he says advanced models like Anthropic's Claude could actually replace Indian engineers if the country doesn't keep up.
Right after Claude's launch, shares of top Indian tech firms (Infosys, TCS, Wipro and more) dropped as much as 6%, showing real market worry.
Bengio slams India's 2026 economic survey
Bengio called out India's 2026 Economic Survey for pushing smaller AI models because of hardware limits.
He didn't hold back: "so if you only do small models, you're going to be out-competed by the companies that have the big ones. And that would be a catastrophe for India as well as other countries that are making the same mistake."
He believes bigger models are simply smarter and more useful.
Will regulation slow down innovation?
Some in the industry claim strict rules will slow down innovation—but Bengio flat-out disagrees.
He called those arguments "just propaganda," and says he supports regulation in principle, arguing there are ways to regulate without imposing a very significant burden.
Who is Yoshua Bengio?
Bengio is one of the original "godfathers" of AI (alongside Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun), a Turing Award winner, and a leading AI researcher.
He also led a huge global report this year warning about risks from deepfake scams to cyberattacks using AI.