AI apps that help you pick the right hair color

AI hair color try-on apps are changing the way people experiment with hair colors. They let you see how a new shade would look on a selfie or live camera before actually going ahead and dyeing your hair. By leveraging realistic AI image segmentation, hair-strand tracking, and AR rendering, these apps make sure the preview follows lighting and movement naturally. It's convenient and risk-free.

#1 Realistic image segmentation and tracking For an effective AI hair color try-on app, realistic image segmentation is vital. The app must be able to correctly identify the hair area in a photo or live video feed. This way, the applied color would look natural and blend perfectly with the user's existing hairstyle. Hair-strand tracking takes this a step further by making the color move naturally as the user tilts their head or changes the lighting conditions.

#2 Advanced AR rendering techniques AR rendering is a key player in creating realistic previews of possible hair colors. By leveraging cutting-edge rendering capabilities, these apps can show how different shades will appear in various lighting conditions. This way, you can make educated choices about which colors complement you best, without actually messing with your look.

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#3 User-friendly features for enhanced experience A practical feature set for these apps includes options like live preview, before-and-after comparison, favorite saving, and salon or product matching. These features enhance user experience by providing tools for easy experimentation with different shades. For instance, Garnier supports over 80 shades, while Matrix offers more than 70 options for users to explore.

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