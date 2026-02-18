AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 3 focuses on turning ideas into action

Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis is attending, while sessions will discuss how countries can build their own strong AI systems. Speakers will discuss national goals, and panels will dig into how AI could help the Global South and healthcare—plus ways to make powerful computing more accessible.

Why this summit matters

This is the first time the global summit is happening in the Global South, bringing together tech leaders, policymakers, and researchers to figure out how to build trustworthy, scalable AI that works for everyone—not just big economies.

If you care about where tech meets real life (and not just hype), this summit is shaping those conversations.