AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 3 focuses on turning ideas into action
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is in full swing in New Delhi, with Day 3 all about turning big ideas into action.
With over 500 sessions and voices from more than 30 countries, the focus today is on how AI can actually make a difference.
Key sessions and speakers today
Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis is attending, while sessions will discuss how countries can build their own strong AI systems.
Speakers will discuss national goals, and panels will dig into how AI could help the Global South and healthcare—plus ways to make powerful computing more accessible.
Why this summit matters
This is the first time the global summit is happening in the Global South, bringing together tech leaders, policymakers, and researchers to figure out how to build trustworthy, scalable AI that works for everyone—not just big economies.
If you care about where tech meets real life (and not just hype), this summit is shaping those conversations.