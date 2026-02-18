AI Impact Summit 2026 extended for public visit: How to go
The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi is now running through February 21, giving more time for students and the public to check out the latest in artificial intelligence.
The expo stays open till 8pm on the last day, with the convention center closing at 4:30pm.
Access will be limited on February 19
Happening at Bharat Mandapam and three other venues from February 16-21, this summit is drawing visitors from across India and abroad.
Heads up: access will be limited on February 19 due to Prime Minister Modi's official opening.
More than 840 exhibitors are taking part
There are 840-plus exhibitors showing off their work, plus more than 10 thematic pavilions.
Big launches and announcements are expected across sectors.
Talks focus on people-first AI, sustainability, and building future talent.
Why you should attend the summit
India wants to lead in global AI—not just with tech safety but by emphasizing economic development, accessibility, and inclusivity.
This summit could shape how AI impacts your life here in the future.