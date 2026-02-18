AI Impact Summit 2026: Google to invest $15 billion in India

Google is putting $15 billion into new AI infrastructure, and announced the America-India Connect initiative to deliver new strategic fiber-optic routes between the US India and other locations. India plans to boost its GPU power for startups and researchers so more people can build cool new AI projects.

What else is happening at the summit?

The summit isn't just talks—there'll be working groups focused on safe AI and science ("Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya — Welfare for All, Happiness for All" is the theme), plus a massive expo with interactive demos from over 300 companies across 30 countries.

If you're into tech or just curious about the future of AI in India, this is one to watch.