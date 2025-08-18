Next Article
AI in colonoscopies: Study finds tech can actually hinder doctors
A recent study in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology found that when doctors used AI tools for colonoscopies, their ability to spot issues dropped by 20%.
Researchers tracked over 1,400 procedures in Polish hospitals and noticed the detection rate fell from 28.4% to 22.4% with AI's help.
This points to "automation bias"—basically, doctors leaning too much on tech instead of trusting their own expertise.
Experts urge for more research on AI's impact
Experts say while AI can be super helpful, it's important for doctors to keep their clinical skills sharp and not rely entirely on machines.
They're calling for more research into how tech affects medical training long-term, and want hospitals to use AI as a support tool—not a replacement for human judgment.