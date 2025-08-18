AI in colonoscopies: Study finds tech can actually hinder doctors Technology Aug 18, 2025

A recent study in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology found that when doctors used AI tools for colonoscopies, their ability to spot issues dropped by 20%.

Researchers tracked over 1,400 procedures in Polish hospitals and noticed the detection rate fell from 28.4% to 22.4% with AI's help.

This points to "automation bias"—basically, doctors leaning too much on tech instead of trusting their own expertise.