Google Messages now blurs nude photos by default
Google just rolled out a new Messages feature (August 18, 2025) that automatically detects and blurs nude images before you even see them.
Everything happens right on your phone—so your private pics stay private, and nothing gets sent to Google's servers.
How to enable/disable the feature
If you're a kid with a supervised account, nudity warnings are always on—parents manage these settings through the Family Link app.
Teens aged 13-17 with unsupervised accounts can turn the warnings off if they want, while adults need to manually enable the feature in their settings.
It's all about giving everyone more control and keeping chats safer for all ages.