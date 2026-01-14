AI in education: Risks outweigh benefits, warns new report
A new Brookings Institution report says using generative AI in schools might do more harm than good right now.
After talking to students, parents, teachers, and tech experts around the world, the study found that too much reliance on AI could actually slow down students' thinking and emotional growth.
Why it matters—and what needs fixing
The report points out that while AI can help with language learning or automating tasks, it may weaken problem-solving skills and is most useful when supplementing, not replacing, real teachers.
To make things better, the authors suggest focusing less on just finishing tasks with AI and more on sparking curiosity.
They also call for teamwork between tech creators and educators, fair access to good AI tools for all schools (especially those with fewer resources), better AI literacy for everyone, and government regulation to ensure responsible use of AI in schools.