AI in education: Risks outweigh benefits, warns new report

Why it matters—and what needs fixing

The report points out that while AI can help with language learning or automating tasks, it may weaken problem-solving skills and is most useful when supplementing, not replacing, real teachers.

To make things better, the authors suggest focusing less on just finishing tasks with AI and more on sparking curiosity.

They also call for teamwork between tech creators and educators, fair access to good AI tools for all schools (especially those with fewer resources), better AI literacy for everyone, and government regulation to ensure responsible use of AI in schools.