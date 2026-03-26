AI is becoming cheaper than human workers for some tasks
OpenAI's Sam Altman just shared that AI is starting to cost less than human workers for certain tasks.
He explained that while it takes a lot of energy to train AI, once it's up and running, it uses much less energy to do work compared to people.
In his words, both humans and AI need a lot of energy overall, but AI might soon win on efficiency.
Altman's thoughts on the future of work and AI's role
Altman thinks AI won't just replace jobs but will actually change how we work: some roles might get partly automated, and totally new ones could show up (kind of like how content creation keeps evolving).
He also pointed out that being flexible and learning how to use AI tools is becoming more important than old-school skills like coding.
On a bigger scale, Altman said countries have some big choices ahead: Should they build their own AI systems or rely on others? As he put it, this decision-making process underscores the need to balance infrastructure development with efficient resource management.