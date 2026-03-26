AI is becoming cheaper than human workers for some tasks

Altman's thoughts on the future of work and AI's role

Altman thinks AI won't just replace jobs but will actually change how we work: some roles might get partly automated, and totally new ones could show up (kind of like how content creation keeps evolving).

He also pointed out that being flexible and learning how to use AI tools is becoming more important than old-school skills like coding.

On a bigger scale, Altman said countries have some big choices ahead: Should they build their own AI systems or rely on others? As he put it, this decision-making process underscores the need to balance infrastructure development with efficient resource management.