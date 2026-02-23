AI is coming for most internet jobs, Anthropic engineer warns

Boris Cherny, a leading engineer at Anthropic and the mind behind Claude Code, has predicted a major shift in the job market. Speaking on "Lenny's Podcast," Cherny said that advanced AI chatbots will soon be able to operate computers and perform tasks across various workplace computer tools. This could lead to them taking over multiple roles, including those of software engineers, product managers, and designers, among others.

Job disruption Cherny acknowledges the impending disruption Cherny said, "It's going to expand to pretty much any kind of work that you can do on a computer." He acknowledged the impending disruption caused by AI systems like those developed by Anthropic, calling it painful for many people. The engineer also noted that his own team now uses AI for faster work, resulting in increased productivity per engineer since the launch of their new tool.

Tech advancement Claude code can perform various tasks Unlike traditional AI chatbots that generate text and images, the Claude Code AI agent can run commands, analyze documents, message colleagues, complete tasks across apps, and even build websites. Cherny said he believes these models will only get better over time. In a recent interview with Y Combinator's "Lightcone" podcast, he predicted the title of software engineer would start to "go away" by 2026.

