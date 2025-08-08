AI is killing jobs, but creating new ones too Technology Aug 08, 2025

AI is shaking up the US job scene by automating many entry-level roles.

This year alone, over 10,000 tech jobs have been cut due to AI—just a slice of the 800,000 total layoffs so far.

With nearly 50 million jobs potentially affected, there's real concern that most of the gains will go to people building AI, not those losing their jobs.