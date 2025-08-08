AI is killing jobs, but creating new ones too
AI is shaking up the US job scene by automating many entry-level roles.
This year alone, over 10,000 tech jobs have been cut due to AI—just a slice of the 800,000 total layoffs so far.
With nearly 50 million jobs potentially affected, there's real concern that most of the gains will go to people building AI, not those losing their jobs.
While some jobs are booming, others are still at risk
Jobs in data science and AI development are on the rise, with AI-related postings increasing this year and average salaries being competitive.
Still, careers that need creativity or strong people skills aren't going anywhere; humans bring something unique that tech can't replace.
Reskilling workers is crucial for a smooth transition
Experts say it's time to invest in learning new skills—especially ones focused on communication and adaptability.
Without smart retraining programs, there's a risk of repeating past mistakes where workers were left behind.
Sharing the benefits of AI more fairly is key to making sure everyone gets a piece of the progress.