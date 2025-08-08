Next Article
UPI breaks records again, with nearly ₹25.1 lakh crore moved
UPI payments hit a snag across India on Thursday evening, with users struggling to make payments and transfer money around 8:30pm.
Nearly 200 outage reports popped up, but the disruption didn't slow things down for long—July still saw UPI reach an all-time high with 19.47 billion transactions worth ₹25.08 lakh crore.
A look at previous months
Even with occasional outages, UPI keeps breaking its own records.
May saw ₹25.14 lakh crore moved in 18.67 billion transactions, while June dipped slightly but stayed impressive at 18.39 billion transactions worth ₹24.03 lakh crore—showing just how much India relies on digital payments now.