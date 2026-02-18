'AI is no longer optional': How frugal innovation drives India
At the India AI Impact Summit, leaders made it clear—India is all about using AI to solve everyday problems, not building massive foundation models.
Raj K Gopalakrishnan from KOGO AI pointed out that India's real strength lies in affordable engineering and making tech work for diverse needs.
Companies here are taking existing AI tools and turning them into practical solutions that boost business efficiency and actually help people.
How AI is becoming core to enterprise workflows
Executives like Angad Ahluwalia (Arinox AI) and Ananya Sharma (Beyond Key) highlighted how this approach gives India a natural advantage in integrating AI into enterprise workflows at scale.
With a focus on smaller, budget-friendly models that fit real jobs—from smart factories to public infrastructure—India's "frugal innovation" mindset is driving digital growth in ways that really matter.
As Sharma put it, "AI is no longer optional," showing how these smart tools are becoming a core part of everyday work life.