'AI is no longer optional': How frugal innovation drives India

How AI is becoming core to enterprise workflows

Executives like Angad Ahluwalia (Arinox AI) and Ananya Sharma (Beyond Key) highlighted how this approach gives India a natural advantage in integrating AI into enterprise workflows at scale.

With a focus on smaller, budget-friendly models that fit real jobs—from smart factories to public infrastructure—India's "frugal innovation" mindset is driving digital growth in ways that really matter.

As Sharma put it, "AI is no longer optional," showing how these smart tools are becoming a core part of everyday work life.