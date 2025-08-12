AI Jesus chatbots are going viral, but is it spiritual
AI chatbots claiming to be Jesus Christ are drawing in tens of thousands of users looking for spiritual advice online.
A recent 2025 study by philosopher Anne H Verhoef looked at five popular platforms—AI Jesus, Virtual Jesus, Jesus AI, Text With Jesus, and Ask Jesus—all operated for profit by companies (not churches).
Each bot has its own style: one boldly says, "I am Jesus Christ," while another goes with a friendlier "I am Jesus, son of God. How may I help you today?"
Most make money through ads or subscriptions.
These bots have popped up as more people turn to technology during times of social isolation.
There's even been an AI Jesus hologram set up by a Swiss church last year and plenty of AI-generated biblical art making the rounds online.
But not everyone leaves these chats feeling uplifted—some users say they've felt confused or even addicted after long conversations with their digital "Jesus."
Critics aren't convinced that an algorithm can truly replace spiritual experience or express the mystery at the heart of religion.
The rise of these bots is sparking debate about whether tech can really fill the role that traditional worship has played for centuries—or if something essential gets lost in translation.