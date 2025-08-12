AI Jesus chatbots are going viral, but is it spiritual Technology Aug 12, 2025

AI chatbots claiming to be Jesus Christ are drawing in tens of thousands of users looking for spiritual advice online.

A recent 2025 study by philosopher Anne H Verhoef looked at five popular platforms—AI Jesus, Virtual Jesus, Jesus AI, Text With Jesus, and Ask Jesus—all operated for profit by companies (not churches).

Each bot has its own style: one boldly says, "I am Jesus Christ," while another goes with a friendlier "I am Jesus, son of God. How may I help you today?"

Most make money through ads or subscriptions.