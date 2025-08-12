Next Article
Sky Sports introduces 'multiview' Premier League experience to tackle piracy
Sky Sports is rolling out a "multiview" feature that lets you watch up to four Premier League games at once—perfect for those Sunday matchdays or when you just can't pick one team to follow.
It's part of their push to keep things fresh and tackle piracy as more fans stream matches.
Sky's big investment and lineup shakeup
Sky's also adding fresh faces like Mark Chapman to their lineup, plus reviving classic shows and launching new ones (look out for Roman Kemp on Fridays).
Sky is investing £6.7 billion over four years for at least 215 live matches this season.
Chief sports officer Jonathan Licht stays upbeat about big audiences and hopes tech companies will help curb piracy.