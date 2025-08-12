Venus, Jupiter shine together in rare celestial show
On August 12, 2025, Venus and Jupiter teamed up for a rare sky show, appearing super close together—less than one degree apart—before sunrise across much of the Northern Hemisphere.
The two brightest planets looked like a double star rising in the northeast, easily visible without any special gear.
How to spot the planets
The planets rose around 3:00am local time and climbed higher before dawn.
For the clearest look, find an open spot with an unobstructed eastern horizon.
Their closest moment was on August 11 and 12, but you could still spot them together for a few days as they slowly drifted apart.
Fun fact: after the Moon, Venus is the brightest thing in our night sky.
Other planets will join the show
This conjunction happened alongside the Perseid meteor shower's peak—though bright moonlight made meteors tricky to see.
Mercury will also join these morning skies later this month.
If you're using binoculars or a telescope, just be sure to finish before sunrise so you don't risk eye damage from the Sun!