Oura's new app features help you track pregnancy, perimenopause
Oura just rolled out two new app features—Pregnancy Insights and Perimenopause Check-In—to help women keep tabs on their health during big life changes.
Available now (August 2025), these updates work with the Oura Ring and a subscription.
Pregnancy insights and perimenopause check-in
Pregnancy Insights lets users track gestational age, log symptoms with 35 tags, and see how their trends stack up against others.
Perimenopause Check-In uses a clinical survey to measure symptom severity, plus it creates reports you can share with your doctor.
Both features are built on real data
Both features are built on real data from over 10,000 pregnancies and trusted clinical surveys.
Oura stands out by focusing specifically on women's health needs—offering personalized insights, privacy controls, and connections to expert care that most wearables don't provide.