'AI Kiran' initiative to help women break into generative AI Technology Feb 18, 2026

Kirthiga Reddy, Facebook India's first employee and former MD, kicked off AI Kiran—an initiative launched prior to February 2026 (launch date not specified in the source) to help close the gender gap in India's booming AI sector.

Right now, women make up only a third of junior roles and even fewer senior positions in generative AI.