'AI Kiran' initiative to help women break into generative AI
Kirthiga Reddy, Facebook India's first employee and former MD, kicked off AI Kiran—an initiative launched prior to February 2026 (launch date not specified in the source) to help close the gender gap in India's booming AI sector.
Right now, women make up only a third of junior roles and even fewer senior positions in generative AI.
Reddy isn't new to breaking barriers
Reddy isn't new to breaking barriers—she's SoftBank Vision Fund's first female investment partner and now leads Verix, a trust-tech company she co-founded.
With AI Kiran, she aims to build a more inclusive AI community by offering mentorships, funding opportunities, and blockchain-backed credentials for women across fields like healthcare and education.
The goal: raise $3 million via INK Women Foundation.
India's AI market is set to reach $17B (target year not specified in the source)
AI Kiran highlighted over 250 prominent women at its launch as India's AI market heads toward $17 billion (target year not specified in the source).
It's a big step toward making tech more equal—and making sure everyone gets a seat at the table as this industry explodes.