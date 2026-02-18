AI models could replace engineers: Turing Award winner Technology Feb 18, 2026

Yoshua Bengio, one of the "godfathers" of AI and a Turing Award winner, has warned that new AI models might actually replace engineers instead of just helping them out.

At the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he asked, "Well, then... why would you hire someone?"—highlighting worries for countries like India that rely on IT jobs.