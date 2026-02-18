AI models could replace engineers: Turing Award winner
Yoshua Bengio, one of the "godfathers" of AI and a Turing Award winner, has warned that new AI models might actually replace engineers instead of just helping them out.
At the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he asked, "Well, then... why would you hire someone?"—highlighting worries for countries like India that rely on IT jobs.
Local AI models may not compete with global tools
India is pouring over ₹10,000 crore into its big IndiaAI Mission to build homegrown language models and boost its tech scene.
But Bengio pointed out that local versions may struggle to compete with top-tier international tools unless they're really up to standard.
India should leverage its tech talent to build partnerships
Bengio also called for countries to team up and share talent if they want a fair shot against global AI giants.
He quoted Mark Carney's line from Davos: "If you're not at the table, you're on the menu," and said India's strong pool of tech talent could help it build key partnerships worldwide.