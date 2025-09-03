AI outperforms average humans in problem-solving: DeepMind's Jeff Dean Technology Sep 03, 2025

On the latest Moonshot Podcast, Jeff Dean from Google DeepMind shared that AI systems are now outpacing humans in many problem-solving and reasoning tasks that do not involve physical work.

He explained that today's AI models are especially strong at problem-solving and reasoning—often doing better than your average person.

Still, he pointed out that these AIs aren't perfect and can't match up to highly trained professionals just yet.