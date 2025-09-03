AI outperforms average humans in problem-solving: DeepMind's Jeff Dean
On the latest Moonshot Podcast, Jeff Dean from Google DeepMind shared that AI systems are now outpacing humans in many problem-solving and reasoning tasks that do not involve physical work.
He explained that today's AI models are especially strong at problem-solving and reasoning—often doing better than your average person.
Still, he pointed out that these AIs aren't perfect and can't match up to highly trained professionals just yet.
Predictions on AGI's arrival vary
Dean also talked about how AI could speed up breakthroughs in science and engineering over the coming decades by automating research and calculations.
But when it comes to super-advanced "general" AI (AGI), he's not making predictions—saying it's tough to define exactly when we'll get there.
That's a bit different from DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, who thinks AGI could arrive within 5-10 years.