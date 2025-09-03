Haptik launches AI for all to boost SMBs's customer interactions

Haptik (part of Reliance Jio Platforms) just launched "AI for All," making it easier for small businesses to use advanced AI agents on WhatsApp and voice, starting at ₹10,000. The goal? Smoother customer support and more leads—highlighting affordability.

The AI runs on Haptik's Agentic AI platform via Interakt This runs on Haptik's Agentic AI Platform via Interakt, letting businesses chat in 22 Indian languages and handle bookings or queries 24/7—no human needed.

Security and CRM integration are baked in, so it fits right into existing workflows.

It can help qualify leads automatically The AI can answer up to 80% of repetitive questions and help qualify leads automatically.

That means less manual work for teams—and a potential 20-25% jump in lead conversions.