AI trading agent makes $43,800 profit overnight

An artificial intelligence (AI) trading agent has bagged a whopping $43,800 (around ₹40.47 lakh) overnight by capitalizing on time zone arbitrage opportunities on Polymarket. The news was shared by an X user, 0x_Discover, who detailed the incredible feat in a post. The user explained that their OpenClaw agent sent an alert at 3:47am seeking approval to deploy $12,000 (approximately ₹11.08 lakh) across six prediction markets set to resolve within the next 90 minutes.

Market maneuvering How the AI agent worked The AI agent was programmed to spot time zone arbitrage opportunities on Polymarket. It was linked with multiple global information sources such as Japanese government RSS feeds, European Parliament livestreams, Australian financial wires, Middle East flight trackers and Asian central bank announcements. The user said the agent was programmed with a simple rule: it would send an alert if a market set to resolve during US sleep hours between 2am and 6am EST showed more than 30% edge.

Profit margins Examples of successful trades At 3:47am the system detected six markets where local sources had already indicated the outcome, but Polymarket prices were yet to adjust. The user shared examples like Japan's rate decision and a European Parliament vote where signals showed a "YES" result before the market reacted. The trader said entries were placed between $0.15 and $0.31, with payouts later ranging from $0.95 to $1 once the markets resolved.

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Strategic advantage Exploiting time zone differences The strategy leveraged the fact that most Polymarket traders are based in the US. This means global events often occur during US night hours, creating a small window before market prices react. "The edge is simple. Most Polymarket traders are in the US. But global events resolve while America sleeps," the user wrote, explaining their AI agent's successful trading strategy.

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