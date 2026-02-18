AI-powered glasses that read, recognize faces, objects given to kids

Weighing just 53gm, the glasses pack a LIDAR sensor, a wide-angle camera, and Bluetooth audio for real-time voice help. They can read text in several Indian languages, recognize faces (up to 150!), spot objects around you, detect obstacles while walking, identify currency notes, share your location on WhatsApp in emergencies—and even have braille-coded controls.

A study on its impact

A study (no publication year given in the source) found that 100% of participants were able to access all the functions.

72.9% reported a positive experience with the reading function, followed by object recognition.

For many visually impaired people, these glasses could mean more independence and better access to everyday information—a pretty big deal!