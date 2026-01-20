AI should improve lives, not fuel bubble: Microsoft CEO
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, speaking at Davos, urged that AI should actually make life better—think smarter schools, faster medical breakthroughs, and smoother public services.
He cautioned against letting hype turn AI into just another tech bubble, especially amid broad excitement about AI and Microsoft's big investment in OpenAI.
Why this matters:
Nadella wants the world to agree on using AI for real benefits—helping communities and industries everywhere.
He's pushing for fair access to AI tools, data governance, and smart regulations so everyone can gain from these advances (not just a few).
He also sees AI speeding up cures for diseases and helping us move away from fossil fuels.
On safety and risks:
Nadella called for serious checks on powerful AI models like ChatGPT before they're widely used. For things like medical tech, he thinks outside rules are a must.
While he's excited about what AI can do for science and society, he admits it brings big risks too, and has called for safety, regulation and risk-based rules.