AI stories are driving page views in India
AI stories are blowing up online in India, with page views hitting 15 million over the last three months, a massive 92% jump compared with the previous 45-day period.
New AI companies like Anthropic are especially trending, seeing their own views skyrocket by over 2,000%.
Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are driving this buzz
Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have helped drive this buzz, though users often get the information they need without clicking through to linked articles.
The tech sector overall is getting a boost too, with content about big names like Meta up by nearly one-third.
But as AI accelerates the creation of content aimed at younger audiences on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, there's concern about how quickly this kind of content is being created and its potential effects on younger audiences.