AI stories are driving page views in India

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are driving this buzz

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have helped drive this buzz, though users often get the information they need without clicking through to linked articles.

The tech sector overall is getting a boost too, with content about big names like Meta up by nearly one-third.

But as AI accelerates the creation of content aimed at younger audiences on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, there's concern about how quickly this kind of content is being created and its potential effects on younger audiences.