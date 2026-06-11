Consistency in terminology is critical for accurate translations

How AI is making translation faster and easier

By Vinita Jain 12:44 pm Jun 11, 202612:44 pm

What's the story

AI tools have revolutionized the speed at which languages can be converted. They automate initial drafts, ensure consistent terminology, and help translators refine content all at once. Rather than translating each and every sentence, professionals today use AI to handle large chunks of text, documents, websites, and even speech. This enables them to focus on quality control and nuances. All of this has made translation more streamlined and faster.