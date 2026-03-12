If you're a teacher, know about these AI tools

Artificial intelligence is redefining education by automating mundane tasks, personalizing lessons, and boosting student engagement. This guide dives deep into specific AI tools for teachers, providing actionable ways to incorporate them into daily workflows. With these, educators can dedicate more time to teaching and connecting with students. The following sections outline AI platforms that support lesson planning, interactive learning, tutoring, feedback, and creative material design.

#1 Comprehensive platforms for lesson planning Platforms such as TeachBetter.ai offer more than 20 AI-backed tools to generate lesson plans, question banks, rubrics, and differentiated tasks. These all-in-one solutions allow teachers to save preparation time while simplifying complex concepts with visuals and simulations. MagicSchool.ai also does a great job of generating standards-aligned objectives and differentiated content without student data. These platforms aid mixed-ability classrooms with IEP-friendly goal generation.

#2 Interactive learning with Curipod Curipod is perfect for making interactive lessons, generating slide decks with polls, quizzes, word clouds, discussions, and drawing activities from a single topic prompt. This tool is ideal for launching classes with SEL check-ins or diagnostic assessments. By including Curipod in weekly lessons, teachers can boost student engagement while saving a ton of planning time.

#3 Tutoring and feedback solutions Khanmigo by Khan Academy serves as an AI coach that generates grading rubrics and provides instant student support, free of charge to teachers. Google Gemini provides customizable chatbots that draft lessons or worksheets according to your standards or texts. You could integrate Gemini into Google Classroom and use it to create quizzes and summaries in no time.

#4 Creative material design tools Canva for Education leverages AI to rapidly design worksheets, anchor charts, writing prompts, and classroom materials—all free for teachers. ChatGPT (GPT-5.1) even helps brainstorm units and break down complex concepts into grade-appropriate explanations. With these creative tools, educators can create visually appealing materials that enrich learning without a ton of effort.