The growing role of AI in cancer care
What's the story
AI tools are revolutionizing personalized cancer care by weaving together patient data, imaging, pathology, and genomics. These advancements allow clinicians to choose treatments that fit each tumor's unique biology. Key tools include decision-support platforms, digital pathology systems, and AI models predicting risk and treatment responses. By sifting through vast amounts of medical literature and patient records, these technologies inform evidence-based treatment decisions for individual patients.
#1
Decision-support platforms in oncology
Decision-support platforms such as IBM Watson for Oncology sift through medical literature and clinical trial data to assist in personalized treatment decisions. These platforms offer oncologists insights into the most effective therapies on the basis of a patient's unique genetic profile and clinical history. By harnessing AI's power to process massive datasets in no time, these tools make cancer care strategies more precise.
#2
Digital pathology systems are enhancing diagnosis
Digital pathology systems use AI-based digital biomarker tools to scan digitized slides for patterns that human observers may miss. This technology enhances risk stratification and treatment selection by associating the patterns detected with outcomes. Tools like Paige Prostate and Paige Lung help pathologists better identify suspicious cancer regions in biopsy samples.
#3
Genomic sequencing for tailored therapies
Platforms like Tempus combine machine learning with genomic sequencing to tailor therapies according to a patient's genetic makeup. By integrating molecular data with clinical history, these tools help oncologists design personalized treatment plans that improve prognosis. This way, therapy is ensured to be aligned with the biological characteristics of each tumor.
#4
Imaging advances in subtype prediction
AI models created by Stanford researchers detect cancer subtypes from tumor structures, employing advanced imaging techniques. These algorithms associate subtypes with ideal treatment regimens, improving prognosis accuracy. Other models, like NAFNet for prostate MRI, predict adverse pathology and recurrence risks, aiding precision medicine by advising clinicians on appropriate interventions, be it surgery or chemotherapy.