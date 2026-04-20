Event planners, these AI tools can 10x your output

Whether it's tight deadlines, complex logistics, or a million details, event planners have a lot going on. But with AI tools automating repetitive tasks, generating content, and providing data-driven insights, their workflow is changing for the better. These tools save time, reduce errors, and let planners focus on creating exceptional experiences. From generating event agendas to optimizing attendee engagement, AI is revolutionizing event planning and execution.

#1 Streamlining communication with ChatGPT OpenAI's ChatGPT is a handy tool that creates event agendas, speaker biographies, marketing emails, and social media posts from basic prompts. Planners can also use it to create personalized pre-event reminders or post-event follow-ups for audience segments by simply inputting event details. This can help streamline communication and improve content quality by making sure that messages are consistent and engaging.

#2 Efficient research with Perplexity Perplexity helps with research and vendor management by sourcing venue specifications, vendor pricing, industry trends, and competitor insights quickly. It can also help draft standardized vendor questionnaires, contracts, and even backup plans. This drastically speeds up preparation by providing accurate information quickly, so planners can make informed decisions in a jiffy.

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#3 Budget management with Claude Claude shines in budget and timeline management by generating detailed breakdowns of costs, coupled with project timelines. It recommends cost-effective alternatives for different elements of an event. When integrated with platforms like Monday.com or ClickUp, boosted with AI capabilities, it forecasts task dependencies for a seamless execution, keeping projects well within budgetary limits.

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