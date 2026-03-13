AI toys like could harm toddlers' emotional development: Study

Researchers from Cambridge University have called for stricter regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) -powered toys designed for toddlers. The team conducted one of the world's first studies into how children aged three to five interact with such technology. They found just seven relevant studies globally, none focused on the toddlers themselves. The study's findings highlight potential risks associated with these advanced playthings at a crucial stage of social development in young children.

Toy analysis Gabbo toy failed to recognize interruptions and awkwardly responded The study specifically examined Gabbo, a cuddly toy equipped with an OpenAI voice-activated AI chatbot. The researchers were interested in how well preschoolers could interact with it and use their imagination during playtime. However, they found that many children had difficulty conversing with the toy as it often failed to recognize interruptions, spoke over them, couldn't tell apart child and adult voices, and awkwardly responded to expressions of love.

Emotional impact AI toys could 'misread emotions or respond inappropriately' The researchers also warned that AI toys like Gabbo could "misread emotions or respond inappropriately." This could leave children without comfort from the toy and without adult support. For instance, when a three-year-old told Gabbo they were sad, it replied with an upbeat response instead of addressing their feelings. Such interactions could give the impression that a child's sadness is unimportant, potentially impacting their emotional development.

Advertisement

Safety concerns Researchers call for psychological safety in products After a year-long observational study, the researchers have called on regulators to ensure products marketed to children under five provide "psychological safety." This comes amid rising concerns over the impact of generative AI output on social interaction and cues at this developmental stage. Curio, the company behind Gabbo, acknowledged its responsibility in making AI toys and stressed that research into how kids interact with these devices is a top priority.

Advertisement