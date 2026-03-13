AI toys like could harm toddlers' emotional development: Study
What's the story
Researchers from Cambridge University have called for stricter regulations on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered toys designed for toddlers. The team conducted one of the world's first studies into how children aged three to five interact with such technology. They found just seven relevant studies globally, none focused on the toddlers themselves. The study's findings highlight potential risks associated with these advanced playthings at a crucial stage of social development in young children.
Toy analysis
Gabbo toy failed to recognize interruptions and awkwardly responded
The study specifically examined Gabbo, a cuddly toy equipped with an OpenAI voice-activated AI chatbot. The researchers were interested in how well preschoolers could interact with it and use their imagination during playtime. However, they found that many children had difficulty conversing with the toy as it often failed to recognize interruptions, spoke over them, couldn't tell apart child and adult voices, and awkwardly responded to expressions of love.
Emotional impact
AI toys could 'misread emotions or respond inappropriately'
The researchers also warned that AI toys like Gabbo could "misread emotions or respond inappropriately." This could leave children without comfort from the toy and without adult support. For instance, when a three-year-old told Gabbo they were sad, it replied with an upbeat response instead of addressing their feelings. Such interactions could give the impression that a child's sadness is unimportant, potentially impacting their emotional development.
Safety concerns
Researchers call for psychological safety in products
After a year-long observational study, the researchers have called on regulators to ensure products marketed to children under five provide "psychological safety." This comes amid rising concerns over the impact of generative AI output on social interaction and cues at this developmental stage. Curio, the company behind Gabbo, acknowledged its responsibility in making AI toys and stressed that research into how kids interact with these devices is a top priority.
Regulatory support
Children's Commissioner backs call for stricter regulations
The call for stricter regulations on AI in early years settings was also backed by the Children's Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza. She pointed out that while there are many good uses for AI, without proper regulation, many tools and models used as classroom assistants or teaching aids aren't subject to stringent safeguarding checks. This is a major concern given the potential risks posed by these advanced technologies at such a crucial stage of social development in young children.