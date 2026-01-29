AI travel blog sends tourists to non-existent hot springs

An Australian travel company has come under fire for recommending a non-existent tourist destination. The blog post, which was generated by artificial intelligence (AI) , suggested that the "tranquil" Weldborough Hot Springs in northern Tasmania was worth a visit. However, it later turned out that the hot springs do not exist at all.

AI error Blog post details and company response The now-deleted blog post on the Tasmania Tours website described Weldborough Hot Springs as a "tranquil haven" in northeast Tasmania's forests. It was touted as a "favorite" among hikers. Scott Hennessey, owner of Australian Tours and Cruises (which operates Tasmania Tours), admitted to ABC that their AI had "messed up completely." He said they had outsourced their marketing material to a third party and while he usually checks each post, this one went live while he was overseas.

Repercussions Impact on business and local community The AI-generated blog post has had a damaging effect on the reputation of Australian Tours and Cruises. The company said the "online hate and damage to our business reputation has been absolutely soul-destroying." Kristy Probert, owner of Weldborough Hotel, revealed that she was inundated with calls from tourists looking for these non-existent hot springs. She joked that if anyone could find them, drinks were on her at the hotel.

