Apple AirPods Pro 3 to be revealed in 2 days
They were previously expected to debut in 2026

By Akash Pandey
Sep 07, 2025
06:08 pm
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 3 will be unveiled this week. The announcement is expected to coincide with Apple's upcoming "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday. Earlier, Kuo had predicted a 2026 release for the next-gen earbuds, but he has now changed his stance and said they are ready for launch alongside the iPhone 17 series.

H3 chip and heart rate monitoring system

The upcoming AirPods Pro 3 are expected to come with a heart rate monitoring sensor, much like the one seen in Powerbeats Pro 2. They will also be powered by Apple's new H3 audio chip, which is likely to enhance sound quality and connectivity. The charging case for these earbuds is also said to be slightly smaller than its predecessors.

Major hardware upgrade expected in 2026

Kuo's latest report aligns with earlier rumors, including those from Bloomberg, about Apple's plans to introduce cameras into the AirPods Pro. He further revealed that while we can expect an update this year, a more major hardware upgrade with an IR camera-equipped model is expected in 2026. This shows Apple's continued commitment to innovation and improvement of its product lineup.