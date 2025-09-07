Apple AirPods Pro 3 to be revealed in 2 days
What's the story
Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 3 will be unveiled this week. The announcement is expected to coincide with Apple's upcoming "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday. Earlier, Kuo had predicted a 2026 release for the next-gen earbuds, but he has now changed his stance and said they are ready for launch alongside the iPhone 17 series.
Features
H3 chip and heart rate monitoring system
The upcoming AirPods Pro 3 are expected to come with a heart rate monitoring sensor, much like the one seen in Powerbeats Pro 2. They will also be powered by Apple's new H3 audio chip, which is likely to enhance sound quality and connectivity. The charging case for these earbuds is also said to be slightly smaller than its predecessors.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Kuo's post
[Update] Apple is expected to launch AirPods Pro 3 in 2H25, while a more significant hardware upgrade with the IR camera-equipped model is anticipated in 2026.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 7, 2025
[更新] 預期Apple將在2H25推出AirPods Pro 3。硬體升級更顯著、配備IR相機的AirPods機型將在2026年推出。 https://t.co/xRbp6jeNU3
Development
Major hardware upgrade expected in 2026
Kuo's latest report aligns with earlier rumors, including those from Bloomberg, about Apple's plans to introduce cameras into the AirPods Pro. He further revealed that while we can expect an update this year, a more major hardware upgrade with an IR camera-equipped model is expected in 2026. This shows Apple's continued commitment to innovation and improvement of its product lineup.