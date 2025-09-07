Billionaires are betting on longevity research to help us live longer Technology Sep 07, 2025

Big names like Peter Thiel and Sam Altman are part of a network of ultrawealthy investors who have poured over $5 billion into longevity research since 2000, turning what used to be niche science into a mainstream movement.

Thiel has been involved with nearly a dozen companies that collectively raised more than $700 million, signaling a real push to advance aging science—all in hopes of helping people live longer, healthier lives.