Billionaires are betting on longevity research to help us live longer
Big names like Peter Thiel and Sam Altman are part of a network of ultrawealthy investors who have poured over $5 billion into longevity research since 2000, turning what used to be niche science into a mainstream movement.
Thiel has been involved with nearly a dozen companies that collectively raised more than $700 million, signaling a real push to advance aging science—all in hopes of helping people live longer, healthier lives.
Personal stories matter here
Naveen Jain launched Viome Life Sciences after losing his father, investing $30 million of his own money and helping raise $230 million total from supporters like Marc Benioff.
Stephane Bancel got involved with L-Nutra after exploring fasting diets, raising $47 million for nutrition-focused programs.
And then there's Altos Labs, which has secured a massive $3 billion to work on cell rejuvenation—potentially changing how we think about aging altogether.