Russian colon cancer vaccine on the way, clears pre-clinical trials

Russia is inching closer to producing vaccines for colon cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease. Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), announced this breakthrough at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The country's first mRNA technology-based vaccine, Enteromix, has successfully passed preclinical trials with high efficacy and safety over three years. It will soon be available for public use.

Approval process Enteromix vaccine awaiting final approval The Enteromix vaccine is a next-generation immunotherapy solution that specifically targets and eliminates cancer cells. It is now awaiting final approval from the Ministry of Health before it can be made available in medical stores across Russia. Skvortsova emphasized that "the vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval."

Trial results Vaccine could improve survival rates The preclinical trials of the Enteromix vaccine showed a reduction in tumor size and a slowing down of tumor progression by 60% to 80%, depending on the disease characteristics. The studies also indicated that this innovative vaccine could potentially improve survival rates for patients suffering from colon cancer. However, global experts are still waiting for more data to be published on this promising development.