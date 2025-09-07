iPhone 17 series launching on September 9: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 17 series on September 9. The new lineup is expected to include four models: the standard iPhone 17, a mid-range variant called iPhone 17 Air, and two high-end models known as iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. While Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the upcoming devices, leaks have given us a glimpse of what to expect in terms of pricing and specifications.
Pricing details
What will be the pricing?
The standard iPhone 17 model is expected to be priced at ₹79,900 in India. The mid-range iPhone 17 Air could cost between ₹90,000 and ₹1,00,000. The high-end models are likely to be more expensive, with the iPhone 17 Pro priced around ₹1,30,000 and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max costing around ₹1,45,000.
Expected features
All models to get ProMotion display
The iPhone 17 series is expected to come with a 120Hz ProMotion LTPO AMOLED display across all variants. This feature was exclusive to the Pro models until last year, but could be available on the standard and Air models this time around. The Pro models are also likely to get an anti-reflective coating for better scratch resistance, though this detail should be taken with caution.
Performance boost
iPhone 17 Air could weigh less than 150gm
The Pro models and iPhone 17 Air are expected to get a RAM upgrade, with 12GB of RAM instead of the previous generation's 8GB. The iPhone 17 Air is also likely to be thin and light, measuring around 5.5mm thick and weighing less than 150g. However, it may come with just one camera sensor and a battery capacity of less than 3,000mAh.
Tech specs
Improved selfie camera expected across the board
The iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to be powered by the new A19 Pro chipset, which could bring slight improvements in performance and battery life. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery, the largest ever on an iPhone, up from its predecessor's 4,676mAh capacity. All models of the iPhone 17 series are likely to get an upgraded selfie camera with a resolution bump from 12MP to a whopping 24MP.