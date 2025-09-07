iPhone 17 series launching on September 9: What to expect

Apple is all set to launch its latest iPhone 17 series on September 9. The new lineup is expected to include four models: the standard iPhone 17, a mid-range variant called iPhone 17 Air, and two high-end models known as iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. While Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the upcoming devices, leaks have given us a glimpse of what to expect in terms of pricing and specifications.

Pricing details What will be the pricing? The standard iPhone 17 model is expected to be priced at ₹79,900 in India. The mid-range iPhone 17 Air could cost between ₹90,000 and ₹1,00,000. The high-end models are likely to be more expensive, with the iPhone 17 Pro priced around ₹1,30,000 and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max costing around ₹1,45,000.

Expected features All models to get ProMotion display The iPhone 17 series is expected to come with a 120Hz ProMotion LTPO AMOLED display across all variants. This feature was exclusive to the Pro models until last year, but could be available on the standard and Air models this time around. The Pro models are also likely to get an anti-reflective coating for better scratch resistance, though this detail should be taken with caution.

Performance boost iPhone 17 Air could weigh less than 150gm The Pro models and iPhone 17 Air are expected to get a RAM upgrade, with 12GB of RAM instead of the previous generation's 8GB. The iPhone 17 Air is also likely to be thin and light, measuring around 5.5mm thick and weighing less than 150g. However, it may come with just one camera sensor and a battery capacity of less than 3,000mAh.