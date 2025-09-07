AI godfather Hinton warns of superintelligent AI risks Technology Sep 07, 2025

Geoffrey Hinton, often called the "godfather of AI," is sounding the alarm about how AI could shake up jobs and widen inequality.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, he warned that powerful AI lets wealthy owners replace workers, which "will make a few people much richer and most people poorer."

He also pointed out that this isn't really AI's fault—it's more about how our economic system works.

On top of that, Hinton worries about AI making dangerous tech like bioweapons easier to create, saying, "Imagine if an average person in the street could make a nuclear bomb."

To keep things safer, he suggested building "maternal instincts" into future superintelligent AIs so they're more likely to protect humans.